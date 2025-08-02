Private Advisor Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.8%

DEA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $979.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

