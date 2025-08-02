Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $45.12 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a PE ratio of -731.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

