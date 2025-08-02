Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.38.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $190.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.