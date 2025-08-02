Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

PBH opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

