Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $241.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $244.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

