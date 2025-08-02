Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 8,087 Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 175,078 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of SA stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

