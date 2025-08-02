Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 5,800 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1,709.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 284.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

