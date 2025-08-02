Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 5,800 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance
NYSE GSBD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.81.
Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1,709.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 284.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
