Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Sells 34,647 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,647 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 40.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Pandi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $568,943,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,037,000.

VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

