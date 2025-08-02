Promising Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Palo Alto Networks, Alphabet, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, sell or manage products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for online security solutions, such as firewalls, encryption tools, threat-detection software and managed security services. Their performance often reflects broader trends in technology adoption, regulatory requirements and the evolving landscape of cyber risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.68. 26,597,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,754. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $210.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.38. 13,520,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,947,516. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.78. The company had a trading volume of 873,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.72. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

