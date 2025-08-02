Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – July 30th

Tesla, QuantumScape, Vale, Rivian Automotive, Shell, Enphase Energy, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that design, manufacture or support electric vehicles and their key components—ranging from automakers to battery-cell producers and charging-infrastructure providers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for zero-emission transportation as governments and consumers worldwide shift toward sustainable mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.49. 45,545,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,928,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.10. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,079,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,976,377. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 4.42.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,312,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512,586. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,470,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,209,045. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 4,478,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

