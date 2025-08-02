ProShares Bitcoin ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 80,155 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof71% compared to the typical volume of 46,838 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939,205 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,237,000 after purchasing an additional 511,032 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Finally, SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 8.5%

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $20.50 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

