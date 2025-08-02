ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.