ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

