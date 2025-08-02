ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 778.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PGF stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.