ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

