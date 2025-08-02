ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of NUVEEN SL TFIP worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 199,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NUVEEN SL TFIP Stock Performance

NXP stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

NUVEEN SL TFIP Announces Dividend

NUVEEN SL TFIP Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

