ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.