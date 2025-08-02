ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

