ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

