ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

