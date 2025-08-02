PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.14.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday.

PTC stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PTC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

