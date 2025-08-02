Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.57.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.7%

PSA opened at $279.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

