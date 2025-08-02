Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 32.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Mun Oppo alerts:

Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance

NYSE:PMO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Putnam Mun Oppo Dividend Announcement

Putnam Mun Oppo Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.