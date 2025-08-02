Q1 Earnings Estimate for WWW Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

