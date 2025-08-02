Q1 Earnings Forecast for PG Issued By William Blair

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,958,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

