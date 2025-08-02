Q1 EPS Estimates for ETD Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

NYSE:ETD opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $724.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 344.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,649.25. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,366 shares of company stock worth $305,390. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

