Q1 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Boosted by Roth Capital

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $6.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.32. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on META. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $750.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.68 and a 200 day moving average of $645.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $450.80 and a fifty-two week high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

