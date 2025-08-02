Q1 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Cut by William Blair

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.7%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $2,722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 768.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares in the company, valued at $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

