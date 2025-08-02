Q3 EPS Forecast for CECO Environmental Lowered by Analyst

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price objective on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 673,050 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 635,931 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 74.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 231,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,719.39. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,500. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,900 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

