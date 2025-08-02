Q3 EPS Forecast for Intact Financial Lifted by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$322.20.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC opened at C$283.07 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$240.37 and a one year high of C$317.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$306.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$291.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.