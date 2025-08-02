Q4 EPS Estimate for Cadence Design Systems Lifted by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

CDNS opened at $356.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

