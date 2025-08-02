Q4 EPS Forecast for SoFi Technologies Increased by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOFI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.0%

SOFI stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.