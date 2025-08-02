R Squared Ltd Buys 1,220 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4,066.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $287.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.32 and a 12 month high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.80.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

