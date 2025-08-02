R Squared Ltd Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $217.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

