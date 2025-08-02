Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

