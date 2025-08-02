Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves investing in, developing, managing or financing real estate properties—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial facilities and land holdings. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to property markets and can earn regular income through dividends as well as potential capital appreciation, all without directly owning physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,347,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819,867. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,508,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,936,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550,277. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

