Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a current ratio of 39.35. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 270.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.