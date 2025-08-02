Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 7.8%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

