RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.21 on Friday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenovoRx news, insider Ramtin Agah purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 734,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,244. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

