Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 103,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,827,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $144,147,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.