Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Q4 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.11 on Friday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

