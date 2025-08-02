Research Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy Q1 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research raised Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Arete lowered Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.77 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,041 shares of company stock worth $19,664,717. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.