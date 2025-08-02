Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:SES Q3 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

SES opened at C$15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

