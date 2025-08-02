ResMed (NYSE:RMD) vs. Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Critical Comparison

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Exagen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ResMed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $5.15 billion 7.94 $1.02 billion $8.91 31.29 Exagen $55.64 million 3.41 -$15.11 million ($0.89) -9.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.0% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 27.22% 26.39% 19.24% Exagen -28.85% -130.38% -34.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ResMed and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 3 10 1 2.73 Exagen 0 0 7 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $274.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Exagen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients’ device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN’s software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; and AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.