Reviewing Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:BINI)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:BINI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory -17.64% 4.70% 2.44% Mullen Automotive -4,760.68% -2,736.27% -246.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Fox Factory shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.39 billion 0.88 $6.55 million ($5.99) -4.89 Mullen Automotive $8.93 million 0.00 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fox Factory and Mullen Automotive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fox Factory and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fox Factory currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

