Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $143.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 123.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

