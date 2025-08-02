Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

