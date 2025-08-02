Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Royal Mail Plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Royal Mail Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

