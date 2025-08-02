Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $11.14. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 307,830 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $187,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,341 shares of company stock worth $1,326,573. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.