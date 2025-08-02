Schiavi & Co LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schiavi & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 651.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.