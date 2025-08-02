Schiavi & Co LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schiavi & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.1%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

