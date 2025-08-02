Schiavi & Co LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after buying an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

